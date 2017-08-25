 Then & Now in Nevada County history | TheUnion.com
The Union staff

The 312 Commercial St. location in Nevada City has been home to Sopa Thai Cuisine restaurant since 2006. But long before that, the building housed the Sing Lee Laundry in Nevada City. Prior to Sopa Thai opening, the location on the corner of Commercial and York streets was locally known as the Chinese Laundry building.