The Union’s 32nd Annual Nevada County Home Garden & Lifestyle Show this weekend | TheUnion.com

The Union's annual Spring Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show will take place this weekend, featuring more than 200 vendors with thousands of ideas for your home and garden.

This event is a one-stop shopping experience for home products and services and Nevada County's only home expo for those serious about building, remodeling and landscaping.

Drawing over 6,000 attendees annually, the show features all your home improvement needs at discounted show rates, plus entertainment and prizes for the whole family.

Local food and drinks are available for purchase at this free event, which will take place at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley.

Sunny, 65-70 degree weather is expected throughout the weekend, making this the perfect time to celebrate spring. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The Fairgrounds charges a $5 fee for parking.