 Take A Tour: Hospitality House (VIDEO) | TheUnion.com

Take A Tour: Hospitality House (VIDEO)

On Monday, The Union staff took a tour of Grass Valley's Hospitality House, a 12-year-old nonprofit community shelter for homeless individuals in Nevada County.

The group's development director Debbie McDonald hosted the tour highlighting the different services and resources they provide to the local homeless population. Check out our video tour below!