Supervisor Heidi Hall pleads guilty to 2 DUI counts

Nevada County Supervisor Heidi Hall on Monday pleaded guilty to two DUI accusations, setting the stage for a court battle next month about her blood alcohol level.

Attorneys will return to Nevada County Superior Court on Nov. 14 to argue whether Hall’s blood alcohol level was at least .20 percent when in June she backed her vehicle into a parked car.

At issue is whether Hall, who didn’t appear at Monday’s plea, must attend a 3- or 9-month DUI class as part of her sentence. A blood alcohol level of at least .20 percent would require the longer class.

Other specifics about Hall’s sentence remain unknown, as her plea wasn’t part of a negotiated deal with prosecutors.

“But as her attorney I was concerned about the additional burden on her, both the time and cost, on a 9-month DUI program,” Munkelt said. “She's already started the class.”

Hall pleaded to driving under the influence and driving while having a .08 percent or higher blood alcohol level, as well as a special allegation that she had a blood alcohol level of .15 percent or more.

Prosecutors contend that two tests show Hall had at least a .20 percent level. Hall’s attorney, Stephen Munkelt, said questions exist about the tests.

Speaking after Monday’s hearing, Munkelt said his client was willing to plead to the charges against her.

