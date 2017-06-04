Supervisor Heidi Hall charged with DUI | TheUnion.com

Nevada County Supervisor Heidi Hall was arrested Saturday night for DUI after she backed her car into a parked vehicle at Condon Park, Grass Valley police said.

Hall, 56, has since made her $5,000 bond on the misdemeanor charge, jail reports state.

Police arrested Hall after responding around 10 p.m. to a traffic collision at Condon Park, 660 Minnie St., Lt. Joe Matteoni said.

"The reporting party stated that the driver was intoxicated and had backed into his parked vehicle," he added.

Officers arrived and spoke with Hall, who smelled of alcohol and displayed symptoms of intoxication. Police asked her to complete a series of field sobriety tests, which she did, Matteoni said.

Officers then arrested Hall, and she was booked at 11:43 p.m. into the Nevada County Jail, reports state.

"I do not condone drinking and driving and take the issue seriously," Hall said in a statement. "I used bad judgement last night when I thought it was safe for me to drive. I apologize to all the people I have disappointed. This won't happen again."

The Nevada County Democrats were holding an annual gala at the Love Building. According to Matteoni, some Little League games at Condon Park were ending at the time.

Hall is the newest supervisor on the Nevada County board, taking the place of former Supervisor Nate Beason, who opted against running for re-election.

She defeated Duane Strawser in June 2016 for the open seat, and took office in early January.

Her district includes Nevada City, as well as Banner Mountain, Cascade Shores and Deer Creek.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.