Stream restoration underway at Nevada City’s Pioneer Park

Using fishing nets, a construction crew removed more than a dozen trout from a section of Little Deer Creek at Nevada City's Pioneer Park Monday and released them upstream.

The effort marked the first day of a creek restoration project that has been in the planning stages for nearly two years.

On Tuesday, the crew built a temporary dam in the creek and used pipes to redirect water around the project area — roughly 500 linear feet of stream — completely drying up the bed in preparation for restoration work to eventually create a more natural habitat for fish.

Kyle Leach, a geologist and project manager with Sierra Streams Institute, said the project will take part in three phases. Stream restoration work, which will include removing concrete from the creek bed and replacing it with river rock, is expected to be completed by the beginning of October.

Next fall, the project will tackle flood control at Pioneer Park, and plans call for resloping of the lower baseball field. Lastly, a "roll and stroll" trail will be built around the perimeter of the field, providing an accessible walking route for people of all physical abilities.

The project is being funded in part by a $440,000 urban streams restoration grant from the California Department of Water Resources, but Leach said Sierra Streams is seeking other grants to help fund the work.

Recommended Stories For You

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-4777-4231.