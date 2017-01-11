Storm wreaks havoc with Sierra, Sacramento Valley highways | TheUnion.com

SUBMITTED TO THE UNION

MARYSVILLE – Fierce winter weather has wreaked havoc with Sierra and Sacramento Valley roadways, forcing closure of a major freeway and several rural highways due to snow, flooding and mudslides, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans maintenance crews and equipment are working to reopen the roadways. However, motorists can expect extended closures for some highways to remain closed through the weekend or longer.

Here is the latest update on Sierra and Sacramento Valley highways and facilities effected by the recent storm:

About 80 miles of Interstate 80 between Colfax and the California-Nevada state line remains closed due to snow and icy conditions. The interstate is expected to reopen later this afternoon.

Eastbound Highway 20 is closed in Nevada City due to the closure of Interstate 80. The highway is expected to reopen later this afternoon.

A three-mile segment of Highway 20 between Freshwater/Husted roads and Lone Star Road in just east of Williams in Colusa County is under one-way traffic control due to flooding. The roadway could reopen by late evening.

A six-mile section of Highway 162 between County Road Y in Glenn County and Aguas Frias Road in Butte County is closed because of flooding from swollen creeks and drainage channels. The roadway is expected to reopen by Monday, depending on how long it takes for the flood waters to recede.

A 14-mile stretch of Highway 16 between Rumsey Canyon Road in Yolo County and the junction of Highways 16 and 20 in Colusa County remains closed after mudslides forced a shutdown of the roadway. Caltrans crews continue to work on clearing the slide. The highway could be closed through Friday.

In Yolo County, Highway 128 is closed at Pleasant Valley Road, about 3.5 miles west of Winters because of a mudslide. The highway is expected to be closed through least through Monday.

In Nevada, Yuba and Sierra counties, various segments of a 71-mile stretch of Highway 49 from Newtown Road, or The Willow, in Nevada County and Highway 49-Highway 89 junction in Sattley are closed due to multiple mudslides. No date has been set to reopen the roadway.

In El Dorado County, Highway 89 is closed between D.L. Bliss State Park and Emerald Bay State Park because of avalanche danger. No reopening date is set.

Highway 70 in Plumas County is under one-way traffic control due to a mudslide. There is no estimated time to reopen the entire roadway.

The north- and southbound Maxwell areas on Interstate 5 in Colusa County are closed due storm-related electrical problems. No reopening date is set.

The National Weather Service forecasts snow in the mountains and high rivers and creeks today. Motorists should prepare for foggy driving conditions on Thursday and Friday.

Caltrans will issue updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3.

For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans QuickMap at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ Weather information is available from theNational Weather Service.