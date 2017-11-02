YOUTH SOFTBALL: Thunder close successful year with tourney title

The Nevada County Thunder 10U travel softball team recently wrapped up a highly successful 2017 campaign.

The Thunder, comprised of local players who also compete in the Nevada County Girls Softball Association, played in multiple events throughout the year, earning a tourney championship in Sparks, Nevada, a trip to the National tournament in Boise, Idaho and five second place finishes in other tourneys.

"These girls played at 100 percent all the time," Thunder coach Nate Wasley said. "A lot of the time our backs were against the wall, going against bigger teams, but we never gave up and we fought until the end. That's what got us to where we got to."

The Thunder, who competed in the 10U D Select Division, grabbed their championship by going 5-0 at an Oct. 7-8 tournament held in Sparks, Nevada. It was the team's final tourney of the year.

The team is comprised of Lilly Best Amiot, Taryn Cleek, Alexia Cookson, Cassidy Craig, Elena Enriquez, Krissy Kelly, Morgan Parnow, Sofia Sinisi, Alyson Vieira, Natalie Wasley, Taryn Parmenter, Alicia Pettengill, Jillian Kodai and Kylee Costa. They were coached by Nate Wasley, Matt Amiot, Kevin Cookson and Mike Pettengill. Dugout moms were Stacy Craig and Theresa Vieira.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.