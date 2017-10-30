YOUTH SOCCER: Youth league kicks off Halloween holiday with annual jamboree
October 30, 2017
Youth soccer in the area looked a bit different this past weekend as many of the players swapped their normal game-day gear for something a little more spooky.
Gold Country Youth Soccer held its annual Halloween Jamboree Saturday featuring Zombies, dominoes, painted faces and more as the league kicked off the candy and costume centric holiday.
The league has around 900 players ages 5-16 and approximately 100 coaches. For more information about the Gold Country Youth Soccer League visit http://www.goldcountrysoccer.org or its Facebook page @goldcountrysoccer.
