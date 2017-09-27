YOUTH SOCCER: Grass Valley club teams impress at regional tourneys

Three teams from the Grass Valley competitive soccer club, Gold Country United, had great success in two top-level tournaments in the Sacramento region over the weekend.

At the Goal Rush Classic in Elverta, the United's 2005 boys and 2007 boys team held off a deep field of competitors from around Northern California, and brought home first and third place respectively. At the Roseville Fall Classic, the United's 2003 boys team captured the championship with a 3-1 win against the Granite Bay Fire.

All three teams went undefeated in both of the tournaments.

"A stellar performance across the board, these teams really brought their all. I couldn't be more proud of all these kids. Everyone put in a tremendous amount of effort at practice and at these games and it really showed this weekend," said Gold Country United coaching director Ian Childs.

Gold Country United is the competitive soccer club based in Grass Valley. It serves boys and girls ages 9-18 and supports the growth of soccer in our community. A place where kids develop technique and skills with the direction of professional coaches, Gold Country United provides an opportunity for kids of all ability levels to learn to play soccer.

For more information on the program's bi-annual tryouts, winter gym soccer and schedules, visit http://www.goldcountryunited.com or send an email to: ianchilds3@hotmail.com.

Recommended Stories For You

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.