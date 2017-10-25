YOUTH GYMNASTICS: Local gymnasts show improvement at Disco-Tech invite

The Gold Country Gymnastics girls compulsory team competed at the Disco-Tech Invitational in Rancho Cordova, where they made big individual improvements and one gymnast qualified for the state championship meet.

In Level 3 (Middle B), Temple placed third on the parallel bars with an 8.9, scored an 8.625 on the vault and earned a spot in the state championships with an all-around score of 34.5.

In Level 3 (Older), Catavina improved her all-around score by more than two points, finishing with a score of 33.10. Highlighting her day was a 8.725 on the vault and an 8.525 on the beam.

In Level 3 (Younger), Emily also boosted her all-around score by more than two points. She also had a strong showing on the vault with a 8.625.

In Level 5 (Younger), Darcy scored an 8.4 on the floor exercise and also saw a more than two-point boost in her all-around score.

To learn more about Gold Country Gymnastics, visit http://goldcountrygymnastics.com.

