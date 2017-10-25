YOUTH GYMNASTICS: Local gymnasts show improvement at Disco-Tech invite
October 25, 2017
The Gold Country Gymnastics girls compulsory team competed at the Disco-Tech Invitational in Rancho Cordova, where they made big individual improvements and one gymnast qualified for the state championship meet.
In Level 3 (Middle B), Temple placed third on the parallel bars with an 8.9, scored an 8.625 on the vault and earned a spot in the state championships with an all-around score of 34.5.
In Level 3 (Older), Catavina improved her all-around score by more than two points, finishing with a score of 33.10. Highlighting her day was a 8.725 on the vault and an 8.525 on the beam.
In Level 3 (Younger), Emily also boosted her all-around score by more than two points. She also had a strong showing on the vault with a 8.625.
In Level 5 (Younger), Darcy scored an 8.4 on the floor exercise and also saw a more than two-point boost in her all-around score.
To learn more about Gold Country Gymnastics, visit http://goldcountrygymnastics.com.
Recommended Stories For You
Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Sports
- PREP FOOTBALL: Colfax soars to win over rival Bear River (VIDEO)
- PREP FOOTBALL: Miners struggle to finish drives, fall to Grizzlies
- ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Lowe wins 2nd tourney of college career; Pizzella helps Chico State earn 10th straight CCAA title
- PREP FOOTBALL: Placer, Lincoln cruise to league wins
- PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lady Miners sweep Rocklin on Pink Night (VIDEO)