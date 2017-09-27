YOUTH GYMNASTICS: Gold Country gymnasts take 3rd at Foothill Fall Fest
September 27, 2017
Competing in their home gym, the Gold Country Gymnastics compulsory girls team put forth a strong effort at the Foothill Fall Fest held Sept. 16.
As a team, the Gold Country gymnasts earned third place overall and saw individual improvement throughout.
In Level 3 (older age group), Catavina placed fifth overall on the beam with a 8.575. She also tallied an 8.8 on the vault and improved her score on the floor exercise.
In Level 3 (middle age group), Temple improved her all-around score by more than a point. Highlighting her effort was a 9.05 on the vault and an 8.6 on the parallel bars.
In Level 3 (younger age group), Emily Received an 8.55 on the vault and improved her scores on the beam and floor exercise.
In Level 5, Darcy scored an 8.175 on the floor exercise and improved each of her individual event scores by at least one point.
Next up for the Gold Country team is the Extreme Gymnastics meet Saturday in Loomis.
Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.
