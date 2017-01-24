YOUTH GYMNASTICS: Gold Country Gymnastics’ boys team impresses at Oroville Invite | TheUnion.com

The Gold Country Gymnastics boys team opened the new season with a strong showing at the Oroville Invitational.

In Level 5, Zach T. finished first in the all-around competition with a 52.6. He placed first in the floor exercise (8.6), first on the pommel (9.8), first on the parallel bars (8.8), second on the vault (9.0), second on the high bar and fourth on the rings.

Also in level 5, Rowan H. finished second all-around with a score of 51.1. He placed first on the vault (9.5), second in the floor exercise and on the rings, took third on the pommel and parallel bars and was fourth on the high bar.

In Level 4, Logan C. earned first place all-around with a score of 56. Logan C. placed first on the floor exercise (9.4), the pommel (9.5), the vault (9.7), the rings (8.7), and the high bar (9.3). He also took second on the parallel bars with a 9.4.

Austin W. was second all-around in Level 4, scoring a 52.9. He placed first on the rings (8.7), second on the high bar, third on the pommel, third on the floor exercise, fourth on the vault and fifth on the parallel bars.

Also in Level 4, Keegan M. placed fourth on the floor exercise and scored a 9.0 on the vault.

In Level 8, Nate A. finished seventh all-around with a 59.7. Highlighting his day was a fifth place finish on the vault.

In Level 6, Tyler F. placed sixth all-around after a second place finish on the high bar and fifth place finishes on the floor exercise, pommel and parallel bars.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.