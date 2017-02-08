YOUTH GYMNASTICS: Gold Country boys, girls shine in weekend competitions | TheUnion.com

Gold Country Gymnastics was busy last weekend.

While the boys team had another successful showing at the High-Tech Invitational in Rancho Cordova, Gold Country Gymnastics’ Junior Olympic and XCEL girls team competed at the Sweetheart Invitational in Oroville.

It was the first competition of the season and a successful one for the Junior Olympic and XCEL girls.

In the XCEL Diamond Level (all ages), Kylie L. earned first place all-around with a score of 34.075, highlighting her day was first-place finishes on the floor exercise and on the vault.

In the XCEL Gold Level (all ages), Samantha G. finished with an all-around score of 34.55, and was especially strong on the vault with a second place finish.

In the XCEL Silver Level (older), Sierra P. took fourth place all-around, and had a third place finish on the vault and beam. She also placed fourth on the floor exercise.

Neila R. also competed in the XCEL Silver Level (older) and placed third on the beam.

In the XCEL Silver Level (younger), Teran B. placed second all-around with a score of 36.075 and placed first on the bars and the beam. She also took third in the floor exercise.

In JO Level 4 (All ages), Darcy L. placed third all-around with a second place finish on the vault and third place finishes on the bars, beam and floor exercise.

In JO Level 6 (Older), Megan K. finished with an all-around score of 33.25 with strong scores on the vault and the beam.

The Junior Olympic girls team will be competing this weekend in Las Vegas at the Brestyans Invitational.

The XCEL girls team will be competing this weekend in Roseville at the Roseville Invitational.

As for the boys team, they continued to notch top-5 finishes as they fine tune their routines.

In Level 8 (13 years and older) Nate A. finished with an all-around score of 60.4 and had fourth place finishes on the vault and floor exercise.

In Level 6 (all ages), Tyler F. placed third in the floor exercise and second on the vault and finished with a 42.8 all-around score.

In Level 5 (8-9 year olds) Zach T. earned a score of 53.4 all-around. He finished in second on the vault and third on the pommel horse, and had strong showings on the rings, the floor exercise and parallel bars as well.

In the same level, Rowan H. finished with his highest all-around score this season at 52.7. He placed fifth on the floor exercise and had strong scores on the pommel horse and rings.

In Level 4/1 (10 year olds) Logan C. placed third All-Around with a score of 57.1. He earned second place on the rings and third place finishes on the floor exercise, parallel bars and hi-bar.

In Level 4/2 (all ages), Austin W. placed first all-around with a score of 52.9. He took first place on the floor exercise, pommel horse, parallel bars and hi-bar. He also took second on rings and third on vault.

In the same level, Keegan M. took second all-around. He placed first on rings and second on the floor exercise and pommel horse.

