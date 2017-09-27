YOUTH GOLF: Young golfers tee off at first stop on Nevada County Junior Golf Tour

Dozens of young golfers took to the course at the Nevada County Country Club Sept. 17 for the first of four Nevada County Junior Golf Tour events.

Earning first place in the boys 14-17 age group was Murphy Scott, 15, with a 33. Second place went to Trevor Nielson with a 58.

In the girls 14-17 age group, Kalei Owen, 16, carded a 42 to claim the top spot. Dominique Peter was second with a 44 and Haley McCormick was next with a 46.

Winning the girls 11-13 age group was Ryan Flynn, 12, with a 45. Theresa Shaw was second with a 50.

Over in the boys 11-13 age group, Andre Petersen, 12, claimed the top spot with a 49. Trevor Buti and Jack Fike both finished at 55 to tie for second place.

In the boys 10-and-under age group, Ivan Vinogradov was first with a 49. David Ban took second.

Taking home first place in the girls 10-and-under age group was Abby McCormick with a 61. Ava Ban was second.

Registration is currently open for the next event on the Nevada County Junior Golf Tour, which will be held at Lake of the Pines Oct.1.

Junior golfers ages 8-17 and of all abilities are invited to attend one or all of the competitions.

All participants must register at least two days prior to each event at a local country club or contact the event organizer Chris Buti by phone at 530-263-2087 or by email at cbuti@njuhsd.com. The cost of each event will range from $10-$15. for more information about the tour visit https://sites.google.com/view/nevada-county-junior-golf/home.