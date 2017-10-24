YOUTH GOLF: Nevada County Junior Tour makes stop at Darkhorse

Darkhorse Golf Course was the venue as dozens of young golfers faced off in the third tournament of the Nevada County Junior Golf Tour.

In the girls 14-17 age group, Haley McCormick won by two strokes and added five points to her Tour standings total. Raydean Aroz placed second, and Kalei Owen was third. Owen, who has a first place, second place and third place finish, currently leads the Tour standings with 12 points, but Aroz and McCormick are right behind with 11 points each.

In the boys 14-17 age group, Tyler Nielson took first place. Nielson now has 13 points through three tourneys and leads his age group. Tyler Martindale was second at Darkhorse, and Caden Harlabakis was third. Harlabakis is currently in second place in the age group with nine points.

Taking the top spot in the girls 11-13 age group was Theresa Shaw, finishing two strokes ahead of second place Tavia Burgess. Third place went to Corina Shaw. Theresa Shaw leads the age group with 13 points. Burgess and Corina Shaw are tied for second with nine points each.

Over in the boys 11-13 age group, Andre Petersen won his third straight tournament, and leads the age group with a maximum 15 points. Trevor Buti and Jack Fike tied for second. Buti is also second in the Tour standings with 11 points. Fike is in third with nine points.

In the boys 10-and-under age group, Ivan Vinogradov made it three victories in a row. Tom Billingsley finished second. Vinogradov leads the age group with 15 points.

Recommended Stories For You

Taking home first place in the girls 10-and-under age group was Abby McCormick. It was her third straight win, and she leads the age group with 15 points.

Registration is currently open for the fourth and final event of this year's Nevada County Junior Golf Tour. The final tourney will be held at Alta Sierra Country Club Nov. 12. Junior golfers ages 8-17 and of all abilities are invited to participate. All golfers must register at least two days prior to the event at a local country club or contact the event organizer Chris Buti by phone at 530-263-2087 or by email at cbuti@njuhsd.com. For more information about the tour, visit https://sites.google.com/view/nevada-county-junior-golf/home.