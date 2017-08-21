YOUTH GOLF: Local golfers impress at Truckee-Tahoe Tour Championship

The Truckee-Tahoe Junior Golf Tour recently wrapped up its 2017 season with its Tour Championship held at Gray's Crossing.

Several Nevada County youth golfers were on hand for the tour's Aug. 9 finale, and they made their presence known.

Haley McCormick shot a 46 at the nine-hole Tour Championship, earning second place in the girls 12-14 age group. McCormick also placed second in the overall tour standings after earning a first place finish, two second place finishes, a third place finish and a fourth place finish in the five-tournament tour.

Also in the girls 12-14 age group at the Tour Championship, RayDean Aroz placed fourth with a score of 49, and Kenzie McCormick placed seventh.

Abbey McCormick earned first place in the girls 8-9 age group with a score of 64 at the final tourney of the season. Abbey McCormick took first place in her age group in four of the five tournaments she played to claim the overall points championship.

On the boys side, local golfer Trevor Buti shot a 50 at Gray's Crossing to place third in the 10-11 age group.

Recommended Stories For You

In the boys 12-13 age group, Pete Andre carded a 57 and placed fifth.

The goal of the Truckee Tahoe Junior Golf Tour is to support the game and junior golfers by providing a competitive and learning environment to experience the game in a new way or to test the skills of an already competitively experienced junior golfer, according to the tour's website. For more information about the tour visit http://www.ttjgt.com.

Coaches and event organizers may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.