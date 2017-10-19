YOUTH FOOTBALL: Junior Miners start fast, top Rio Linda

The Nevada Union 14U Junior Miners got off to a fast start against Rio Linda and never looked back Saturday, topping the Knights, 22-12, on the road.

"The whole team executed the offense very well early in the game," said head coach George Cabanas. "We have worked hard to establish a flexible offense, with most of our team being first-year players."

Austin Slade led the rushing attack, finding the end zone on a 37-yard touchdown run on the Junior Miners' first offensive series.

On their second offensive series the Junior Miners found pay dirt once again when quarterback Gabe Baker completed a short pass to Cameron Cormack who took the ball 66 yards for the score.

Nevada Union stayed hot and scored on their next possession thanks to a Slade 67-yard touchdown run.

Good special teams coverage and defense in the second half ensured the victory for the Junior Miners.

Nevada Union will finish up its regular season and celebrate homecoming against the undefeated Vista Junior Eagles at 4 p.m. Saturday at Hooper Stadium.

10U: NEVADA UNION 18,

RIO LINDA 12

The 10U Junior Miners won their third straight game Saturday, topping Rio Linda in a tough defensive battle.

Shaun Jones put the Junior Miners up early with a 26-yard touchdown run, but Rio Linda would answer back with a pair of touchdowns to take a 12-6 lead.

Nevada Union knotted things as 12-12 after a Riley Smith 1-yard touchdown run.

The Junior Miners took the lead for good in the fourth quarter when quarterback Blake Hammerschmidt found a streaking Jones for a 41-yard touchdown pass.

Nevada Union closed the door on any comeback attempt when Jasper Yelek sacked the Rio Linda quarterback on fourth down.

Jones led all NU rushers with 112 yards to go with 41 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Anikin Steen added 25 yards rushing and also caught a pass.

Defensively, Jones notched 18 tackles and a sack. Hammerschmidt wrapped up 16 tackles and had two sacks. Caleb Souza finished with nine tackles and a sack. Yelek tallied seven tackles and two sacks. Colton Danos also got in on the sack party with two quarterback takedowns to go with his seven tackles.

The 10U Junior Miners are now 4-2 on the season and will host Vista Del Lago Junior Eagles at noon Saturday at Hooper Stadium.

For more information about Nevada Union Junior Miners Football and Cheer visit www.nujuniorminers.org.

