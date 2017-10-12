YOUTH FOOTBALL: Junior Miners (10U) crush Cordova

The Nevada Union 10U Junior Miners went on the road Saturday and knocked off the Cordova Jr. Lancers, 41-6.

The Junior Miners impressed on both sides of the ball with their defense causing Cordova fits all day and their offensive line dominating the line of scrimmage as NU ball carriers ran free.

Leading the ground attack was Shaun Jones with 105 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Anakin Steen chipped in with 85 rush yards and a touchdown. Steen also caught two passes for 46 yards and a touchdown. Riley Smith added 64 rushing yards and a ground score. Zamiean Ferguson came through with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Through the air, Junior Miners' quarterback Blake Hammerschmidt was solid, going 4-for-7 for 64 yards and a touchdown.

On the defensive side of the ball, Jones had a team-high 11 tackles to go with a sack and a fumble recovery. Hammerschmidt followed with seven tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Brandon McCallum wrapped up five tackles. Steen, Ferguson, Smith and Drew Williams finished with four tackles each.

The 10U Junior Miners are now 3-2 overall this season.

Recommended Stories For You

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.