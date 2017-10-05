YOUTH FOOTBALL: Jr. Miners rally past Jr. Wolves

After back-to-back losses, the Nevada Union Junior Miners 10U team rebounded nicely with a hard-fought, 20-14, victory over the Woodland Jr. Wolves Saturday.

The Junior Miners trailed 7-0 at halftime, but came out and tied the game up with a 7-yard touchdown run by Shaun Jones and an Anakin Steen extra point conversion on their first possession of the second half.

Woodland responded with a touchdown drive of their own to grab a 14-7 edge.

The Junior Miners came right back with a 54-yard touchdown run by Jones and another Steen extra point to once again tie it up.

After stellar defense halted Woodland in the fourth quarter, Jones scored his third touchdown of the game, this time from 49 yards out to put NU up 20-14.

The Junior Miners slammed the door on any chance of a Wooldand comeback when Blake Hammerschmidt and Rocco Querequincia sacked the Jr. Wolves quarterback on fourth down.

Jones led all NU rushers with 195 yards and three touchdowns. Steen, Riley Smith and Hammerschmidt also pitched in rushing yards for the Jr. Miners.

On defense, Jones tallied a team-high 16 tackles, Hammerschmidt pulled down 11, Smith wrapped up 10, Steen had nine, Zamiean Ferguson had eight, Drew Williams had seven and Jasper Yelek had seven.

The Junior Miners 10U team is now 2-2 overall this season.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.