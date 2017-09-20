YOUTH FOOTBALL: Jr. Miners rally past Del Campo

Down 20-6 early in the third quarter on their home turf, the Nevada Union Jr. Miners (14U team) illustrated what youth football is all about.

"Seeing these young individuals pull together as a team and encourage each other toward success despite a very tough situation is really promising for our community," head coach George Cabanas said of the victory.

The Cougars opened the third quarter with a 68-yard, four play scoring drive. Then, on the following drive the Cougars intercepted a pass and returned it deep into Miners' territory.

"We (the 14U coaching staff) teach them not to panic when things are temporarily not going our way," said Cabanas. "We played defense and did not abandon running the football. Our team is about focusing on controlling the tempo of the game. We want a culture of success through deliberate, hard work because there are rarely lucky quick touchdowns in life."

The methodical approach worked. From that point, it was all Jr. Miners' football.

Soon after the NU turnover, the Cougars attempted a deep pass to the end zone, which Brenner Krogh intercepted to stop the drive.

The Miners' offense stalled but effective special teams coverage pushed the Cougars back. The defense came up big with another turnover in Cougars' territory setting the offense up for their first second-half score.

However, the Miners' really started to control the game on the Cougars' following series.

The Jr. Miners defense again held strong and forced a punt. On NU's ensuing drive Cameron Cormack out maneuvered four tacklers on his way to an 84-yard touchdown to pull his team to within one at 20-19.

On a big fourth-and-2 at the Jr. Miners' 41 yard line, the defense came through again with Benjamin Hescock bringing down the ball carrier on the quarterback sneak. This proved to be a game-changing defensive stand.

During the next offense series, Gabriel Baker scrambled from his own 38-yard line and found a wide open Cassius Courtney at mid-field. Courtney broke an open field tackle and dashed to the end zone putting the Miners up 26-20 with 1:30 left in regulation.

The defense made one final stand sealing the Jr. Miners' come-from-behind victory.

For more information about Nevada Union Jr. Miners Football & Cheer, please visit http://www.nujuniorminers.org.

Source: George Cabanas, head coach of the 14U Nevada Union Jr. Miners.