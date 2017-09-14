YOUTH FOOTBALL: Jr. Miners quiet Jr. Honkers for first win of season
September 14, 2017
With a balanced offensive attack and staunch defense, the 10U Nevada Union Junior Miners earned their first win of the season, beating the Yuba City Junior Honkers, 19-0.
Leading the Junior Miners (1-1) on the offensive side of the ball was Sahun Jones, who was a force on the ground and through the air. Jones finished with 162 rushing yards and a touchdown on six carries, including a 95-yard run to pay dirt in the fourth quarter. Jones also had 39 yards receiving on two catches and added an extra point as well.
In addition to Jones, the Junior Miners got 60 rushing yards and a touchdown from Colton Danos, including a 43-yard rushing touchdown on NU's first play from scrimmage. Riley Smith added 45 yards rushing, including a 24-yard touchdown run.
Nevada Union quarterback Blake Hammerschmidt was 3-for-6 for 45 yards through the air.
On the defensive side of the ball, Justin Dobbs was impressive with 17 tackles and a sack. Hammerschmidt added 15 tackles and two sacks. Rocco Querequincia chipped in with 10 tackles. Caleb Souza, Jasper Yelek and Jones each added nine tackles and a sack as well.
The Junior Miners will now gear up to face the Del Campo Jr. Cougars at noon Saturday at Nevada Union's Hooper Stadium.
Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.
