YOUTH FOOTBALL: Jr. Miners open season with see-saw battle against Napa Valley

The Nevada Union Junior Miners kicked off its football season Saturday, hosting the Napa Valley Jets in the season opener for both programs.

In the 10U contest, it was a back-and-forth affair with the Miners coming up on the shortend of a 45-27 loss.

Leading the Miners in the game was Shaun Jones with 199 yards rushing to go with two long touchdowns (55, 89). Riley Smith added 55 rushing yards and a touchdown, and Anakin Steen chipped in 38 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

On the defensive side of the ball, Blake Hammerschmidt led the way for NU with 14 tackles. Justin Dobbs wrapped up 12 tackles and Jasper Yelek pulled down nine Napa Valley ball carriers.

