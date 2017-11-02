YOUTH FOOTBALL: Jr. Bruins roar past Center, into D5 title game

The Bear River 10U Jr. Bruins continued their drive toward a Sacramento Youth Football Championship Saturday, topping Center, 23-0, in the opening round of the playoffs and punching their ticket to the Division 5 title game.

Bear River (9-0) used a stingy defense and hard running from Aidan Sloan, Parker Kelley, Kaelob Powell and Baylor Kelley to extend their season.

The Jr. Bruins defense held the Jr. Cougars to limited offensive gains and kept them out of the end zone.

Bear River will now gear up to face Liberty Ranch for the Division 5 10U Championship with kickoff set for noon Saturday at Foothill High School.

This will be the second meeting between these two teams in three weeks. The Jr. Bruins beat Liberty Ranch, 26-19, in a hard-fought regular season finale.

The 10U Jr. Bruins are comprised of Rory Ahrens, Scottie Burnett, Trevor Hernandez, Luke Jeffers, Aiden Jordan, Basden Kelley, Baylor Kelley, Parker Kelley, Justis McCullough, Alexander Pappas, Luke Platzer, Kaelob Powell, Jase Selvester, Aidan Sloan, Travis Stevenson, Nolan Torkelson, Riley Urke, Cooper Waters and Lincoln Williams. They are coached by Frank Sloan, Adam Powell, Jack Hickey, Ryan McCullough, Gary Jordan and Craig Kelley.

For more information about the Bear River Jr. Bruins program visit http://www.brjb.net. To learn more about the Sacramento Youth Football League visit sacyouthfootball.com.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.