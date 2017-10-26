YOUTH FOOTBALL: Jr. Bruins, Jr. Miners gear up for playoffs

The Bear River (10U) Jr. Bruins recently closed out an undefeated run through the regular season and are now gearing up for the Sacramento Youth Football playoffs.

The Jr. Bruins topped a strong Liberty Ranch team, 26-19, last Saturday to finish the regular season slate with an 8-0 record.

The Jr. Bruins only have 19 players, but they have impressed all season long, outscoring their opponents 197-26. While the offense averaged 24.6 points per game, the defense was stout with six shutouts.

Bear River is the No. 1 seed in the SYF's Pioneer Valley League bracket and will face No. 4 seed Center Jr. Cougars (3-3) in the first round at noon Saturday at El Dorado High School. When the 10U Jr. Bruins and Jr. Cougars met up earlier this season, the Jr. Bruins earned a 21-0 victory.

The 10U Junior Bruins are comprised of Rory Ahrens, Scottie Burnett, Trevor Hernandez, Luke Jeffers, Aiden Jordan, Basden Kelley, Baylor Kelley, Parker Kelley, Justis McCullough, Alexander Pappas, Luke Platzer, Kaelob Powell, Jase Selvester, Aidan Sloan, Travis Stevenson, Nolan Torkelson, Riley Urke, Cooper Waters and Lincoln Williams. They are coached by Frank Sloan, Adam Powell, Jack Hickey, Ryan McCullough, Gary Jordan and Craig Kelley.

Bear River's 12U team also made the playoffs, finishing the season as the No. 4 seed in the PVL bracket and will face No. 1 seed Center. The first time the 12 U Jr. Bruins and Jr. Cougars met up at this season, Center grabbed the win, 20-14.

Recommended Stories For You

The Nevada Union Jr. Miners program is sending its 10U team into the postseason after they took the No. 4 seed in the SYF's Tri-Country League.

The Jr. Miners (4-3) will face No. 1 seed Vista del Lago (6-1) at noon Saturday at Christian Brothers High School.

For more information about the Bear River Jr. Bruins program visit http://www.brjb.net. For more about the Nevada Union Jr. Miners program visit http://www.nujuniorminers.org.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.