YOUTH BASKETBALL: Nevada County Gold play on the Kings’ court | TheUnion.com

YOUTH BASKETBALL: Nevada County Gold play on the Kings’ court
April 21, 2017
Nevada County Gold fourth and fifth grade players got a small glimpse into what it's like to play in the NBA when the Sacramento Kings offered them the opportunity to scrimmage on their court 10 minutes before the start of the Kings vs. Rockets game April 9. Thirteen players in all participated in this experience.
"This was an exciting time for these boys," fourth grade coach Brian Hood said. "They worked hard all through fall and winter seasons and this was a great reward for them."
Fourth grad assistant coach Josh Van Matre added, "I think it was a great experience for the boys to be able to play on such a big stage. If they were nervous I couldn't tell, they played well and should be proud."
Nevada County Gold is an AAU basketball club located in Grass Valley, and offers fouth-eighth grade boys the opportunity to compete in competitive basketball tournaments in and around the Sacramento area.
For more information visit http://www.ncgoldbasketball.com.
Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.
