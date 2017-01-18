YOUTH BASKETBALL: Nevada County Gold fourth grade team wins tourney championship | TheUnion.com

The Nevada County Gold fourth grade AAU competitive basketball club opened the winter season by sweeping its first tournament, the New Years Tip-Off.

The Gold dominated their competition by battling several clubs from Folsom, as well as a basketball team out of El Dorado Hills, ultimately winning their final tournament game 48-10 to return home tournament champions.

“These boys have come a long way, it was not long ago that we were on the other side of that point deficit,” said head coach Brian Hood. “Through hard work and perseverance they have worked together as a team to greatly improve their skills, we’re extremely proud of this dedicated and dynamic group of boys.”

Nevada County Gold is the feeder program for the Nevada Union Miners and offers skills and drills clinics, summer camps and competitive AAU tournament play to grades 3rd-8th. For more information email ncgoldbasketball@gmail.com.

