YOUTH BASKETBALL: Mount St. Mary’s wins 7th straight tourney title

The Mount St. Mary's girls basketball team won its seventh straight Nevada County Small Schools Basketball Tournament, topping previously unbeaten Chicago Park in the championship game.

After battling to a 2-2 halftime score, Mount St. Mary's went on to win the hard-fought title game, 17-10, getting clutch baskets from Jaclyn Voisine who finished with six points, Emmaline Harms who finished with four, Feliz Matthews who finished with three, and Orma-Jean Forest and Arden Franks, who each had two points.

Chicago Park got stellar performances from Gabriella Bittner who finished with four points and impressed all night with her guard play. Jade Bittner and Sophi Pendola-Link each had two points.

Across the three tournament games Mount St. Mary's held opposing teams to an average of 11 points per game. Mount St. Mary's finishes the season 13-1 overall, and is 17-0 in the past seven tournament it has appeared in.

The team is comprised of Arden Franks, Orma-Jean Forest, Feliz Matthews, Jaclyn Voisine, Emmaline Harms, Nora Matthews, Emma Waldrum, Claire McDaniel, Arraya Reed and coaches Laurie Dills and John McDaniel.

