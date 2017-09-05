YOUTH BASEBALL: Gold Country Bears roar in season opening tourneys

The Gold Country Baseball Academy is off to a strong start to the fall season.

After a month of practicing, the local youth baseball academy has already brought home a pair of tournament titles.

The Gold Country Bears' 10-and-under team and 11-and-under teams both won their opening tournaments of the season, claiming silver bracket tourney titles in their respective age groups.

The 10U Bears won the Silver Division in their season opening tourney, the All World Baseball "Line Drive" Tournament, Aug. 27 in Woodland, battling not only their competition but triple digit temperatures as well.

The Bears went 1-1 on the first day of the tourney, then turned it on for day two with a pair of convincing wins to claim the Silver Division Championship.

The 10U Bears are comprised of Aiden Panock, Dominic Chiapero, Tyler Malak, Jerry Andres, Jayce Gross, Zander Simpton, Logan Mackey, Masen Belding, Austin Ellis, Aiden Sloan, Chris DeSena and Kade Hiatt.

The 11U Bears earned their tourney title at the All World Baseball "Backyard Brawl" Tournament held at the Galt Sports Complex Aug. 20. The 11U Bears went 3-1 in the tourney to earn the top spot in the Silver Division.

The 11U Bears are comprised of Brady Mallette, Cal Rhoden, Aiden Broome, Aidan Starnes, Colton Wirtz, Connor Hassfeld, Austin Thompson, Mikey Hughes, Jacob Fassler, River Roach and Dylan Donley.

The Gold Country Baseball Academy is located in Grass Valley and is comprised mostly of youth players from the Nevada County. To learn more about the Gold Country Baseball Academy, visit goldcountrybears.com.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.