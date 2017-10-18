YOUTH BASEBALL: Gold Country Bears claim multiple tourney titles

The Gold Country Baseball Academy Bears are back at it again, competing against teams from all over the region and bringing home tournament championships.

The 10U Bears won the Go Yard Tournament in Elk Grove in early October, going 4-1 along the way. After finishing pool play 1-1, the Bears knocked off Best Speed Baseball (Sacramento), 6-3, and NorCal Cannons (Galt/Elk Grove), 9-2, to reach the championship game.

With the title on the line, the Bears beat the Woodland Patriots, 12-6.

The Bears are comprised of Jerry Andres, Masen Belding, Dominic Chiapero, Christopher DeSena, Austin Ellis, Jayce Gross, Kade Hiatt, Logan Mackey, Tyler Malak, Aiden Sloan, Aiden Panock and Zander Simpton. The team is coached by Frank Sloan, Eric Belding and Joey Mackey.

The 10U Bears have made it to the title game of all three of their tournaments this season, winning two and taking second in another.

The 14U Bears have also claimed multiple championships, including the Slugfest Tournament in September.

Recommended Stories For You

The Bears went 4-0 in that tourney, cruising to the title game where they beat the Sonoma Stack, 7-2.

The 14U Bears are comprised of Nick Baltz, Daniel Bamburg, Luke Barrieau, Nate Becker, Shane Clinkenbeard, Trevor Davis, Ben Fitzpatrick, Colby Lunsford, Dylan Neuharth, Tyler Neuharth, Devin Ortiz and Brennan Schad. The team in coached by Russell Brackett, Mike Barrieau and Shaun Clinkenbeard.

Through four tournaments this season, the 14U Bears have won three and taken second in another.

For more information about the Gold Country Baseball Academy, visit goldcountrybears.com.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.