YEAR IN REVIEW: Top 5 local sports stories of 2016 | TheUnion.com

From gutsy go-for-it-all moments, to impressive individual efforts and stories of perseverance, the local sports scene had plenty to offer in 2016.

Here is a look at the top-five local sports stories from an unpredictable, yet inspiring year.

1. Rossi races to incredible heights

Nevada City native Alexander Rossi winning the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 is an easy choice as top local sports story. After all, we named it our top local story of the year, period. See A1.

Rossi, a rookie on the IndyCar circuit, shocked the racing world back in May when he made a gutsy call not to pit and go for it all in the final laps of the Indianapolis 500. Rossi’s risk paid off as he coasted on fumes across the finish line for the victory.

“I have no idea how we pulled that off,” Rossi said after the race. “I really was focused on taking it one lap at a time. The emotional roller coaster of this race is ridiculous. There were moments I was really stoked, really heartbroken, really stoked. I was like, ‘Wow, I’ll need to see a psychiatrist after this.’”

Rossi would end the season 11th in the final IndyCar standings and was named the Rookie of the Year.

2. Toran’s perseverance

Just months after suffering a life-threatening Traumatic Brian Injury in what was called a “freak accident” during a non-contact, 7-on-7 football tournament, Toran Maronic inspired a community with his incredible recovery.

Maronic’s injury in June had left him in a coma and it took two weeks before he was able to return home from the hospital. While doctors had told him recovery could take years, his perseverance and dedication to his rehabilitation put him way ahead of any projected timelines. And, just months after suffering the injury, he was quick to give back to the community that supported him in his time of need.

“I want to help other people the way they helped me,” Maronic said. “There are just too many people to thank. If I could go up to every single person who supported me, thought about me or prayed for me throughout this process and look them in the eye and thank them and give them a hug I would. But, that’s not really possible. So any way I can give back, it’s what I want to do.”

Maronic and his family set up T3 Charities (www.t3charities.events) with the hopes of providing support to those in need within the community. T3 Charities’ first fundraiser was in early December with the Game Changer Scramble golf tournament at Lake of the Pines Country Club. The event was a huge success.

Before the injury, Maronic had helped the Gold Country Stampede lacrosse team win a state championship, where he was named the game’s MVP. Maronic was also expected to be an impact player on the football team after a solid junior season.

3. BSM Celebration of Life Triathlon returns to form

The Barbara Schmidt Millar Celebration of Life Triathlon is a staple in Nevada County and this year it celebrated its 22nd running.

The women only triathlon had fallen on rough times in recent years. In 2014, the triathlon was canceled due to poor air quality conditions caused by the King Fire. In 2015, the triathlon switched to a duathlon format due to unusually low water levels at Scotts Flat Lake.

But this year the annual event returned to its intended form — a triathlon — and the community showed up in droves to participate.

The BSM Celebration of Life Triathlon raises money for the Barbara Schmidt Millar Scholarship Fund as well as paying for mammograms and additional procedures at the Women’s Imaging Center at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

“It got kicked off with a lot of really high, positive energy,” said event director Nancy Avilla. “The energy this year has been amazing.”

The event, which includes the triathlon and a 5K run/walk, traversed the Cascade Shores neighborhood with scores of supporters lining the course and cheering on the participants.

“It’s an empowering event for women,” said BSM Celebration of Life Triathlon Committee member Vanessa Hale. “It’s the only all women event here, so it’s really special to feel the camaraderie and love everyone has for each other.”

4. Hall of Famers

This is a two-for-one deal.

In 2016, Nevada Union welcomed its first class to the newly formed Nevada Union High School Athletic Hall of Fame, and Bear River athletic director Duwaine Ganskie was inducted into the Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame.

Nevada Union’s athletic lore reaches far and wide and has no shortage of star athletes to boast about. That’s why a hall of fame to acknowledge and commemorate those who have built that lore and brought joy to the community through their athletic endeavors was long overdue.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Nevada Union athletic director Jeff Dellis. “It’s the right thing to do. We need to acknowledge the contributions these people have made to our culture and history.”

The first class included, Louis LeDuc, Guy Warren, Bob Rush. Max Miller, Rich Brooks, Rex Chappell, Steve Caulkins, Dick Hotchkiss, Randy Humphries, William Penaluna, Butch Ellis, Gary Mitchell, Tim Kays, Roger Snipe and Hansen Brothers Enterprises.

Ganskie was inducted into the Sac- Joaquin Section Hall of Fame in October.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Ganskie. “You never set out as a coach looking to do that. It’s just something that follows you when you are done.”

Ganskie led the Lady Bruins to eight Sac-Joaquin Section titles, winning Division III titles from 1996-98 and they won Division IV crowns in 1990-91 and 1992-94. His teams were state runners-up in 1993, 1994 and 1996.

“My 19 years coaching girls basketball was so powerful,” Ganskie said. “Those 19 years were really special. Not only because what we did, but because I think we changed girls basketball in the foothills.”

5. Force to be reckoned with: Havard wins CrossFit Games

In the sport of fitness, Shaun Havard is at the top of her class — and she has the accolades to prove it.

The Nevada County athlete put her CrossFit prowess on full display in July as she powered past her competition at the Reebok CrossFit Games and won the women’s 60-plus age division.

Competing in Carson, Calif. against a field of 20 other elite CrossFit athletes in her age and gender division, Havard took first place overall with a total score of 626, which was 18 points better than runner up Lidia Beer.

“I’m so grateful for all people that have helped through the last year,” Havard said. “All the people at CrossFit Gold Rush, my gym mates, the community at CrossFit Davis, and even my daughter’s gym in Albuquerque live streamed it. I just feel so grateful for all these people that supported me. It’s an individual sport, but I couldn’t have done it without them.”

