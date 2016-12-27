YEAR IN REVIEW: A look at games that highlighted Nevada County sports in 2016 | TheUnion.com

As it does every year, the sports scene in Nevada County offered several incredible team efforts, wild comebacks, overtime thrillers and improbable upsets. Here are the best games (ranked from No. 7 to No. 1) that highlighted an unpredictable year in local sports.

7. The Doc is in (Sept. 1. 2016)

In a see-saw affair at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley, it was Doc Miner Chiropractic rallying in the bottom of the seventh and final inning to beat TuffGrass, 13-12, and claim the 2016 Gold Country Senior Softball League (Weekday) Championship.

With TuffGrass leading the title game 12-9 in the bottom of the final inning, Doc Miner went to work. George Brindley got things going with a double. After a line out, Rick Miner hammered a base knock that scored Brindley. Chuck Davidson and Mike Tipton then drew walks to load the bases for Mike Ramirez who hit a two-RBI single to tie the game. After a fly out, Greg Peterson came to the plate with a man on third and two outs. Peterson brought the game-winning run home with a hard hit grounder to the left side that was too tough to handle. It was Peterson’s third hit of the day and third RBI.

6. Nevada Union rallies past Placer (Sept. 2, 2016)

The Nevada Union football Miners dug themselves a deep hole against Placer, but were able to climb out and claim a thrilling victory over the Hillmen.

Trailing 12-0 after three quarters, the Miners scored 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win, 16-12, and spoil Placer’s 2016 home opener.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, NU quarterback Owen Dal Bon hit junior receiver Hayden Fay on a short screen pass that Fay took 76-yards to pay dirt to put NU on the board.

On the ensuing drive, the Miners would stuff the Hillmen on third-and-2 and force a punt attempt, but the snap soared over the punter’s head and out of the back of the end zone for a safety.

Trailing 12-9, Nevada Union took over on the 50 yard line, and wasted no time grabbing their first lead of the game on another Dal Bon to Fay connection. This time, Dal Bon threw a pretty pass over the top of the Placer secondary that found a streaking Fay, who had beat double coverage. Fay hauled it in and coasted into the end zone.

“Coach (Dennis) Houlihan told me right before, that I was going to have to set up and (Fay) would be open,” said Dal Bon. “I trust him. Hayden is our dude. I set up, hit him, money.”

It was one of only two wins for the Miners in 2016.

5. Junior Bruins top Liberty Ranch, win championship (Nov. 5, 2016)

With a stout defense and just enough offense, the Bear River Junior Bruins 14U team topped Liberty Ranch, 8-0, to earn the Sacramento Youth Football Division III Championship.

“It was a straight out dog fight,” said Bear River defensive coordinator John Dzioba. “Our boys fought hard all game. They didn’t take a play off.”

The Junior Bruins broke a 0-0 stalemate in the third quarter when Waylon Spence scored on a fourth-and-goal play from the 2-yard line. It was Spence’s first touchdown of the season and it was a big one. Matt Brouhard kicked through the extra point (which is worth two points in the SYF) to give the Junior Bruins an 8-0 edge.

Liberty Ranch battled back, driving deep into Junior Bruins territory. But, when it mattered most, the Bear River defense stood tall and stopped Liberty Ranch on four straight goal-to-go plays.

“Our defense stepped up and stuffed them,” said Dzioba.

4. Triple overtime thriller (Jan. 15, 2016)

The Bear River boys basketball team only won three games in the Pioneer Valley League in the 2015-16 season, but two of those were over rival Colfax and one of those victories was an instant classic.

After trailing 21-20 at the half, the Bruins rallied to tie the game and force overtime. The Bruins jetted out to a 58-50 lead in the first overtime, but Colfax would soar back into the game, scoring eight unanswered points including a desperation, buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Will Biles to force a second overtime. After another period went by, the bitter rivals were still knotted, 64-64. In the third overtime, Colfax jumped out to a five point lead, 74-69, with less than 3-minutes to play. That’s when the Bruins turned it on. Rhiley Harrison got things going with a bucket and the foul. He hit the free throw to make it 74-72. Colfax responded with a bucket to put the lead back at four. Bear River’s David O’Brien then hit a free throw and teammate Jason Voter hit a tough inside shot to bring Bear River to within one at 76-75. After a stop by the Bruins, Jimmy Kelly put Bear River ahead with a 3-pointer with 27 seconds on the clock. The Bruins would hold Colfax again and free throws by Grant Skowronski and Kelly put the game away.

Skowronski led the Bruins with 30 points, 13 rebounds and seven made 3-pointers.

3. Rally Bruins (May 18, 2016)

After a five-year absence from the playoffs the Bear River baseball team looked a little rusty taking on Los Banos in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs. The Bruins fell behind 7-0 after two innings and it looked like their stay in the postseason would be a short one. But, the Bruins never hung their heads, settled in and chipped away at the seven-run deficit. Bear River scored seven runs in the fifth inning, including a three-run double by Jacob Cross to tie the game. After a scoreless sixth and seventh inning, the contest went to extra innings, and that’s where Bear River’s then sophomore catcher Jake Rogers came through with the biggest hit of his high school career. Rogers, the Bruins’ No. 9 hitter, ripped a solo home run over the left field fence.

“That was amazing,” said Bear River head coach Eric Van Patten. “We just stayed in it, never gave up and that’s the real deal. That’s what baseball is all about. You can’t predict this game until the last out.”

2. Down to the final strike (May 21, 2016)

With her team one strike away from elimination, Bear River’s Nerissa Eason dug into the batter’s box and launched a two-out, two-strike, two-run home run over the center field fence to beat Casa Roble, 3-2, in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division-IV Championship series. Making the Eason home run possible was an impressive at bat by sophomore Mallory Borrego, who drew a full-count walk to keep the inning alive and bring Eason to the plate. The victory forced a second, winner-take-all game with Casa Roble, but the Bruins would fall in that one, 7-4.

1. Stampede rumble to NorCal title (May 22, 2016)

The Gold Country Stampede went 14-0 in the regular season and crushed its first two playoff opponents, but in the NorCal Championships against Oakland Tech they fell behind 9-4 after three quarters. With the Northern California Junior Lacrosse Association Championship on the line, the Stampede marched forward with a renewed sense of urgency and took it to Oakland Tech. The Stampede outscored Oakland Tech 7-1 in the final frame and got the game-winning goal from Toran Maronic with a little more than two minutes remaining to win 11-10.

“I told them ‘it’s one goal at a time. We’ve been in this situation before, and we know how to face adversity,’” head coach Greg Porter said of his halftime speech. “I believed in my heart and I think the rest of the kids believed that we were the best team on the field, we just needed to start playing like it.”

The Stampede went on to win the State club title with a 19-5 victory over Southern California’s No. 1 team, St. John Bosco High School a week later.

The Gold Country Stampede varsity team is a high school level lacrosse club comprised of student-athletes from Bear River, Nevada Union and Ghidotti high schools.

