TRIATHLON: BSM opens 5K Run/Walk to girls 13 and up

The 2017 Barbara Schmidt Millar Celebration of Life 5K Run/Walk is now officially open to girls age 13 and up.

Girls under 18 years old will need their race waivers signed by a parent or legal guardian. Triathlon participation, including participation on a team, is still only open to women 18 and older.

The BSM Triathlon and 5K Run/Walk is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m., Sept. 17 at the Scott's Flat Lake boat ramp in the Cascade Shores community of Nevada City. Registration is available at http://www.bsmtri.org.

Event proceeds will continue to provide mammograms to underserved women and will fund scholarships to female graduates of Nevada Union who are interested in pursuing a degree in healthcare. This year's scholarship recipients are Taylor Bucher, McKenna Gallagher, McKenna Henzie and Ellie Nunnink.

In addition, the triathlon will also fund Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital's Moonlight Mammogram program. The annual evening event takes place on select Thursdays from 4:30 to 8 p.m. and features music, massages, appetizers, and of course, mammograms. Upcoming Moonlight Mammograms are scheduled to take place on Sept. 21, Oct. 5 and Oct. 19. Call 530-274-6262 to make an appointment.

BSM Triathlon and 5K Run/Walk committee member Deborah Corrick said she is happy this year's event will include young women. A breast cancer survivor and avid runner, Corrick has participated in the 5K Run/Walk with her daughter Kayla, a freshman at Sonoma State University.

"It's great that the age limit has been dropped so that young girls can support their family members and loved ones and not feel excluded," said Corrick.

For more information, call Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation at 530-477-9700 or visit http://www.supportsierranevada.org. To register for the Barbara Schmidt Millar Celebration of Life Triathlon and 5K Run/Walk, visit http://www.bsmtri.org.

Source: Amy Abt, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation