The Union’s Prep Players of the Year | TheUnion.com

A drive to win, relentless work ethic, the ability to lead others and a considerable amount of physical talent and skill — these are all defining characters of great athletes.

The Union's 2016-17 Prep Players of the Year displayed those very qualities and more on a regular basis as they left their mark on the local prep scene this past school year.

Nevada Union's Gary Menary is The Union's Male Athlete of the Year, and Bear River's Ashley Albee is the The Union's Female Athlete of the Year.

Gary Menary (basketball, baseball, golf)

Nevada Union senior Menary isn't what coaches would call verbal leader. Rather, Menary likes to lead with his actions. The 6-foot, 2-inch multi-sport star did just that as a standout on the basketball team, baseball team and golf team.

As a member of the basketball team, Menary led the Miners in scoring and rebounding, was named the team's MVP, earned All-Sierra Foothill League First Team honors and was chosen to play in the Optimist All Star Game. On the baseball team, Menary was a starting pitcher and led the team in strikeouts and led all starters with an ERA of 4.29. On the golf team, Menary was named the team's MVP.

"Gary grew a lot over his four years at Nevada Union" Nevada Union athletic director and co-head coach of the basketball team Jeff Dellis said. "He went from being a kid that was content with being a better athlete to a kid that took on more and more of a leadership role each year, especially in his senior year with basketball. He was a kid that led a very young team that didn't have a lot of varsity experience. He's one of those rare kids that makes those around him better."

Menary said he learned a lot about leadership, perseverance and patience during his time at Nevada Union. He thanked his coaches Dellis, Guy Greever, Mark Casey, Chris Buti and Ted White for supporting him along the way.

Menary will be heading to Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington in the fall and will pursue a degree in sports management. He said he wants to work for an NBA team one day or be a sports agent.

Male Athlete of the Year Honorable Mention: Brett Soria (Forest Lake Christian) and Noah Danielli (Bear River)

Ashley Albee (volleyball, basketball, tennis)

Bear River senior Ashley Albee kno how to compete and have fun with it. The four-year varsity volleyball player, who also shined with the basketball and tennis teams, proved time and time again she was a force on the court and she did it with a smile.

"Such a great kid to coach," Bear River volleyball coach Matt MacDonald said of Albee. "Such a positive attitude. So happy all the time and happy to be out there."

Albee's top sport is volleyball, playing four years at the varsity level and earning All-Pioneer Valley League honors three times. Albee, an outside hitter, led the Lady Bruins volleyball team to a second place finish in league play, the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV semifinals and to their first CIF NorCal tourney berth since 2012. She led the team in kills and aces.

"What stands out about her is her competitiveness and her consistency," MacDonald said. "She has that competitive nature she can just turn on. It didn't matter if we were playing a big rivalry game, like Placer, or just a regular game we could count on her to contribute. The other thing that stood out about her is she is a six rotation player for us. She was just so solid as a passer, as a defender and as a hitter. She is so smart and instinctive on the court. She is so well rounded she doesn't have a significant weakness."

Albee was also an impact player on the basketball team, helping the Lady Bruins reach the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V semifinals and earn a spot in the CIF NorCal Tournament.

Albee took up tennis in her senior season and quickly became an impact player for the Bruins on that court as well.

For Albee, who will be attending and playing volleyball at Santa Barbara City College, she said competing for Bear River has been a special experience.

"Definitely the close knit family feel," she said she will remember most about her time with the Bruins. And of course, "Beating Colfax or Placer — those were big ."

"Overall, it's been the most rewarding experience. It's such a small school, you get the family feel right away."

Albee thanked coach MacDonald, coach Randy Billingsley and teammate Sara Schell for supporting her throughout her high school career.

Female Athlete of the Year Honorable Mention: Celeste Picone (Nevada Union), Sara Ritchart (Forest Lake Christian), Grace O'Callaghan (Bear River).

