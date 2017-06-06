‘The Rabbit’ Sorani races to Penhall Cup title | TheUnion.com

Enzo "The Rabbit" Sorani, along with Team Monkey Butt Racing, swept the third annual Connor Penhall Memorial Cup Junior Speedway 150 Division at the City of Industry Grand Arena May 31.

Sorani, 11, went to the Cup hoping to win and check this off his list of goals for the 2017 racing season, and he did just that. Sorani had a perfect card, winning both his heat races and the main event.

In that main event, Sorani drew lane four as his starting lane and the top rider in the nation drew lane one. Sorani, nervous about his lane draw knowing his rival got the better of lanes, had to really focus to turn off the little voices that told him he couldn't do it — and, again, he did just that.

When the main event gate went up, Sorani got an excellent start coming around the outside of the lane two and three riders only leaving him his main rival to pass. By the end of lap one, Sorani had successfully made an outside pass to take over the lead. During the remaining three laps, the rival attempted to pass Sorani but was held off, leaving "The Rabbit" to take the checkered flag and Connor Penhall Memorial Cup Victory.

"It was a big challenge," Sorani said. "I don't think I have ever been that nervous before a race and I really had to work on staying calm so I could ride my best. As one of my seasons goals, it felt really good to be able to push back my nervousness and pull off the win. This is also the second time this year I have beaten the top rider, and that helps my confidence a lot as I look at my other goals."

Sorani, of Grass Valley, still has a lot of racing ahead of him, racing almost every Friday night in Auburn with several more planned in Southern California. His remaining season goals are to win the American Motorcyclist Association National Championships in July, as well as the Federation International Motorcyclist in August.

Sorani would like to thank his local sponsors, Sierra Motor Sport, Monkey Butt Racing and associated sponsors, for all their support.