SOCCER: Smith gains valuable experience at Olympic Development Program tourney | TheUnion.com

For Josh Smith, the game of soccer is as much mental as it is physical. That’s why he loves it so much.

“Soccer challenges you in both areas,” said Smith, 14.

Smith has been playing soccer since he was 3-years old, and has ambitions of one day competing at the collegiate level and beyond.

“My dream is to go pro and play in England, but I would like to go to college first,” he said.

The Nevada Union freshmen, who plays on the varsity team as a winger, is taking steps necessary to continue his evolution as a player and to carve out a career in the sport he enjoys so much.

Smith, who plays club soccer with the Blues, was recently chosen along with 17 other players to represent Northern California as a member of its Olympic Development Program team (2002 age group) which competed with 13 other teams from 12 states at a regional championship tournament in Phoenix.

It was Smith’s second such trip after representing Northern California in an ODP tournament a year ago. He said the experience was invaluable.

“I learned what it’s like to play with that much pressure,” he said. “There were scouts there, college and professional team scouts. It was nerve racking, but also a lot of fun.”

Smith was a captain in all four of Northern California’s games, helping his team to a 2-1-1 record with wins over Alaska and Nevada.

“I see myself as a hard working player and I don’t really mess around that much,” Smith said of his approach to soccer. “I take it very seriously.”

Smith’s father, Chip, accompanied Josh to the tournament in Arizona.

“I love watching him play and I also see the development from these ODP trips,” Chip said. “This year Josh was picked as one of the team leaders, he was captain for all four games and it’s good to see his development. All his hard work is paying off and he’s out there doing what he loves. It’s fun to watch.”

Josh has since returned to the Nevada Union team where he competes in the Sierra Foothill League and against some of the top teams in the state. After the high school season, Josh said he will return to his club team.

