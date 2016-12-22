SMALL SCHOOL CHAMPS | TheUnion.com

SMALL SCHOOL CHAMPS
December 22, 2016
Mount Saint Mary’s Academy was crowned eighth grade boys volleyball champions in the Small School Division after topping Nevada City School of Arts Dec. 16 at Nevada Union High School.
Mount Saint Mary’s players Jackson O’Neill and Owen McDaniel received special recognition for their efforts as O’Neill was named the MVP and McDaniel earned all-league honors.
The team is comprised of Owen McDaniel, Jackson O’Neill, Chris Waldrum, Evan McDaniel Austin Jackson, Will Phillips, Ellie Wood, Sydney Franks, Faith Phillips and Gino Lorenzo.
Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.
