YOUTH BASKETBALL: Seven Hills seventh graders earn hoops title

Submitted to The Union

The Seven Hills seventh grade girls basketball team won the Nevada County Athletic League final tournament, narrowly defeating Magnolia at Nevada Union Thursday.

The Lady Raiders finished the season with a 7-2 league record. The team was comprised of (top row from left) coach Kevin Selby, Lilly Hallenbeck, Kinsey Heaton, Leila Smith, Megan Conway, Elsie Luisetti, Maddie Blaz, Abri Blackston, managers Aubrey Looney and Mia Hallenbeck, (bottom row, from left) Jessica Lake, Dylan Purkey, Ryanne Funk, Teresa Moya-Krill, Elexa Marez and Shea Troncao.

