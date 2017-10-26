SENIOR TRACK & FIELD: Sierra Gold shines at Huntsman Games

If you, or someone you know, competed at the 2017 Huntsman World Senior Games let us know about it. Contact Sports Editor Walter Ford at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.

Several members of the local Sierra Gold track and field team made the trek to St. George, Utah and faced off with the best senior athletes from around the globe at the annual Huntsman World Senior Games.

Founded in 1987, the Huntsman Games have grown into one of the largest multi-sport events in the world, welcoming nearly 11,000 athletes from all 50 states and 34 different nations, according to Huntsman Games CEO Kyle M. Case. This year's games ran from Oct. 9-21.

In all, Sierra Gold had nine athletes compete in St. George and they represented themselves well with an 18-medal haul by the time the Games concluded.

Competing in the men's 60-64 age group Bob Thurman, of Nevada City, participated in multiple running and leaping events and brought home five medals. Thurman won a gold medal in the standing long jump event, silver in the long jump and 400-meter race, and bronze in the 200 and 800 races.

"One of the motivating things was, you didn't feel like you were from out of town because there was, like, 10 of us there from Sierra Gold," said Thurman, who was competing in his fourth Huntsman Games but first as a member of Sierra Gold. "I could hear a couple of them, as I was coming down the home stretch, cheering me on. It really makes a difference, especially when you're out of town, to have a group to motivate you."

Participating in the women's 65-69 age group, Kathy Slouber competed in multiple throwing events and earned two medals. Slouber earned gold in discus and bronze in shot put. She also placed sixth in javelin. Fellow Sierra Gold member Rene Sprattling tied Slouber for sixth in the javelin. Sprattling also placed fourth in discus.

In the men's 50-54 age group, Bob Lang grabbed a couple of bronze medals, taking third in the 400 and standing long jump. He also placed fourth in the 800.

Competing in the women's 65-69 age group, Patti Baker won a silver in the javelin, took fourth in the long jump and was sixth in the standing long jump.

In the women's 55-59 age group, Inka Mims earned a silver in the 3,000 and a bronze in the 1,500.

Drue Mathies finished with three medals in the men's 70-74 age group, grabbing silver in the 800, and bronze in both the 1,500 and 3,000.

In the men's 65-69 age group, Brian Dowling placed third and took bronze in the 800. He also placed fifth in the 1,500.

Al Shook did a solid job in the men's 75-79 age group, finishing with a pair of silver medals and placing second in 1,500 and 3,000.

There were also several other local athletes that competed at the Hunstman World Games and they too found great success.

Bill Wilson, of Rough and Ready, earned five medals at the games. Competing in the men's 70-74 age group, Wilson grabbed gold in the long jump, silver in the standing long jump and triple jump, and bronze in the 200. Wilson also earned a gold medal in softball.

Jerily McCormick was a standout in the women's 50-54 mountain biking events, earning silver in the hill climb event, the downhill event and the cross country race.

For full results or to learn more about the Huntsman World Senior Games, visit https://seniorgames.net/.

