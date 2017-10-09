SENIOR SOFTBALL: Penn Valley Mini Storage claims GCSSA championship
October 9, 2017
The Gold Country Senior Softball Association's Weekday League was hotly contested, but Penn Valley Mini Storage prevailed with an unprecedented 28-8 record.
Penn Valley Mini Storage finished two games ahead of Doc Miner in the final standings.
Chuck Davidson, of Penn Valley Mini storage, was named the league's MVP in addition to winning the RBI and batting average crowns in the 50-59 age group. Davidson finished with a .832 batting average and 104 RBIs.
Penn Valley Mini Storage teammate Jim Knight was named the league's Rookie of the Year.
Al Bolen won the RBI title in the 60-69 AG with 75, and Bill Garehime took the RBI title in the 70-plus AG with 72.
Scott Jones was the batting champ in the 60-69 AG at .773, and Dominic Albano led all 70-plus players with a .756 batting average.
Recommended Stories For You
The 2018 season will commence with sign-ups for the individual player draft beginning every Saturday in March. For more details, contact gcssasoftball@gmail.com or go to our website at http://www.gcssasoftball.org
Source: Joe Macrina, Gold Country Senior Softball President.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Sports
- HOMECOMING HEARTBREAKER: Nevada Union football falls to Woodcreek on final play of game
- PREP FOOTBALL: Bear River drops PVL opener at Lincoln
- Stand-up paddleboard building comes to Lake Tahoe
- BMX RACING: Davian “The Ghost Rider” Casper races to NorCal State Championship, Gold Cup title
- IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Smith shines in KC as 49ers flounder
Trending Sitewide
- Lobo Fire progresses: 900 acres, 10% contained, 30-40 damaged or destroyed structures; McCourtney Fire at 200 acres, forward progress stopped (VIDEO)
- THE UNION NOW: Live Lobo and McCourtney fire coverage
- Lobo Fire progresses: 900 acres, 10% contained, 30-40 damaged or destroyed structures; McCourtney Fire at 200 acres, forward progress stopped (VIDEO)
- Nevada City woman charged for DUI twice in 24 hours
- Two suspects arrested in armed robbery of Penn Valley yogurt shop