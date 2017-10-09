SENIOR SOFTBALL: Penn Valley Mini Storage claims GCSSA championship

The Gold Country Senior Softball Association's Weekday League was hotly contested, but Penn Valley Mini Storage prevailed with an unprecedented 28-8 record.

Penn Valley Mini Storage finished two games ahead of Doc Miner in the final standings.

Chuck Davidson, of Penn Valley Mini storage, was named the league's MVP in addition to winning the RBI and batting average crowns in the 50-59 age group. Davidson finished with a .832 batting average and 104 RBIs.

Penn Valley Mini Storage teammate Jim Knight was named the league's Rookie of the Year.

Al Bolen won the RBI title in the 60-69 AG with 75, and Bill Garehime took the RBI title in the 70-plus AG with 72.

Scott Jones was the batting champ in the 60-69 AG at .773, and Dominic Albano led all 70-plus players with a .756 batting average.

Recommended Stories For You

The 2018 season will commence with sign-ups for the individual player draft beginning every Saturday in March. For more details, contact gcssasoftball@gmail.com or go to our website at http://www.gcssasoftball.org

Source: Joe Macrina, Gold Country Senior Softball President.