SENIOR SOFTBALL: Gold Crushers capture silver at Huntsman World Games

The Gold Crushers softball team made their way to St. George, Utah recently to face off with teams from all over the United States and Canada at the 2017 Huntsman World Senior Games.

When the dust settled, the Gold Crushers won three of their five games and came home with silver medals in the men's 50-plus B Division. Their only losses came to the eventual gold medal winning Knights out of Fresno.

The Gold Crushers are comprised of players from Nevada County who also compete in the local Gold Country Senior Softball Association. Team members include Jim Vinella, Rick Miner, Rick Colburn, Jim Myers, Gary Wuestenberg, Dave Catania, Bob Hare, Jim Guzman, Tony Martin, Dave Billings, Scott Murray, Rick Rangel, Ron McCormick, George Brindly and manager Tom Paone.

