SENIOR SOFTBALL: Bunch of Old Broads softball team strikes gold in Utah

The 50+ Bunch of Old Broads Softball team earned gold at the 2017 Huntsman World Senior games in St. George, Utah.

Competing at the games for the first time and in the 50-plus Division III catagory, the 50+ Bunch of Old Broads Softball team went undefeated in pool and bracket play, finishing the tournament 7-0 against teams from Canada, New Mexico, Maryland, Utah and Santa Rosa.

The competition was strong as the 50+ Bunch of Old Broads Softball team needed to come from behind to get the win in five of the seven games.

The team is comprised of Char Avila, Donna Benham, Val Berlin-Douglass, Cheryl Bradley, Courtney Brophy, Lisa Duggins-Rogers, Christine Eakins, Elizabeth Espinueva,

Julie German, Aquanetta Gordon, Anita Kemp, Kandace Knudson, Tracy Remitz, Sharyn Ruff, Caroline Saenz, Deanna Sesso and Kari Zamora.

Now in its 31st year, the Huntsman Games began as an international senior sports competition for men and women ages 50 and above. The Huntsman World Senior Games has become a renowned event among serious athletes from around the globe. The Huntsman World Senior Games host more than 11,000 athletes participating in 30 athletic events over a two-week period.

40+ team wins Senior World Masters,Triple Grand Slam title

The Las Vegas Senior Softball Association and Senior Softball USA (LVSSA/SSUSA) hosted the sixth annual 2017 Seniors World Masters Championships (WMC) in Las Vegas setting a record by attracting 612 teams from 39 states, three Canadian Provinces and seven teams from Guam.

In all, 1,997 games of softball was played over a 13-day period. This softball tournament was broken into four sessions based on age groups ranging from 40 years to 85 years of age.

The tournament concluded with the fourth session, which featured 122 teams from the men's 40's and women's 40's and 50's divisions, taking the field Oct. 6-8.

Entering bracket play as the U.S. Champions, top seed Bunch of Old Broads Softball team stayed undefeated until the championship game where Guam Team Sotta pulled an upset, 12-10, to force the "if" game.

The 40+ Bunch of Old Broads Softball team then defeated Guam Team Sotta claiming the Women's 40 AA Division Senior World Masters Champion title with a 15-11 victory. The win completed the elusive Triple Grand Slam title for the Bunch of Old Broads Softball team with them as Western Champions, U.S. Champions and World Masters Champions in the same playing season.

The 40+ Bunch of Old Broads are comprised of Josie Alferez-Smith, Avila, Kam Butler, Duggins-Rogers, Cristina Fernandez, Irene Fry, Julie Holcomb, Christine Jacobs, Lisa Lambert, Stacey Linton, Angela Pate, Serena Phillips, Saenz, and Sesso.

