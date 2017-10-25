RUNNING: T3 Twilight Run to offer race, movie and more

It's not just the next stop on the Gold Country Grand Prix — the T3 Twilight 5K Run has something for everyone.

Already unique in that it is the lone event on the Grand Prix schedule that takes place in the evening, the T3 Twilight Run will also be featuring a movie after the race and is encouraging race participants to get in the Halloween spirit and dress up in costume.

"We're going to show 'Goonies' after the race," said event director Cortney Maronic. "We figured it would be great. People can dress up in costumes for the race and kids can dress up in costumes, and there will be trick or treating stations and stuff. And, I figured Goonies is a great Halloween-type family movie."

Maronic added that multiple food vendors as well as three-time world boxing champion Tony "The Tiger" Lopez will be in attendance signing autographs.

The race itself is a 5K only and gets going at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Registration will open at 4 p.m. The cost to participate in the 5K run is $30 for adults, $25 for kids 17-and under. The 5K walk is $25 for adults and $20 for kids 17-and under. For those not taking park in the walk or run, but would like to join the festivities and take in the movie, a $5 per person donation is being requested.

The event marks the ninth stop on the Gold Country Grand Prix's 10-race circuit.

Recommended Stories For You

The course is the same one used by the Bruins cross country team, and takes runners and walkers through the surrounding areas near Bear River High School.

The event will raise funds for both T3 Charities and the Bear River cross country team.

"T3 Charities and the Bear River cross country team will split the proceeds," Maronic said. "T3 Charities will also donate some of the proceeds to Nevada Union student Tomaso Wilkins, who is suffering from a rare form of stomach cancer."

T3 Charities was established with the primary purpose of providing a helping hand to families suffering hardships, as well as to spread hope and awareness regarding football-related traumatic brain injuries, according to http://t3charities.events/.

To register for the event or learn more about the T3 Twilight 5K Run, visit http://t3charities.events/. To learn more about the Gold Country Grand Prix, visit http://goldcountrygp.org.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.