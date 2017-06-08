RUNNING: Twin Cities Church hosts 11th annual Run for the Community | TheUnion.com

More than 100 runners and walkers gathered at Twin Cities Church Saturday before being unleashed onto the streets of Grass Valley for the 11th annual Run for the Community 5K/10K.

"I thought it went really well," race director John Fairchild said of the event. "We had a lot of volunteers, so we were able to staff the course well, which is really nice to keep people safe and also to encourage them. I thought everything went well with the band and the food and the results."

In addition to being a community fundraiser, the event also featured a live band, a pancake breakfast and a kids' run as part of the festivities.

"We just appreciate the opportunity to serve the community," said Fairchild. "The money that comes in goes right back into the community."

Funds raised by the event go to help community needs such as providing aid for single mothers, at-risk youth, the elderly and others.

Earning the top overall spot in the men's 5K was Sergio Higareda, finishing in a time of 19 minutes, 7 seconds. For Higareda, it was his second overall 5K win in the Gold Country Grand Prix this season and fourth in his age group. Winning the women's 5K race was Jade Biittner, 10, who finished in a time of 24:13. Biittner has won the women's 10-and-under age group in all five Grand Prix races this season and has been the women's overall 5K winner four times.

Crossing the finish line first in the men's 10K was Kitt Flynn, 64, who finished in a time of 43:39. Melanie Marsico, 37, took first place in the women's 10K.

Age group winners in the women's 10K include: Carey Webster (56:10) in the 50-59 AG, Jennie Groves (55:54) in the 40-49 AG and Marsico in the 30-39 AG. Marsico also leads her age group in the Grand Prix standings with 50 points.

In the men's 10K, age group winners were Raymond Wright (58:38) in the 70-79 AG, Flynn in the 60-69 AG, Jim Pritchard (47:10) in the 50-59 AG, Scott Krason (50:12) in the 40-49 AG and Jared Unitt (1:01:09) in the 15-18 AG.

Over in the men's 5K, age group winners include: Darryl Beardall (45:02) in the 80-99 AG, Gordon Keller (26:32) in the 70-79 AG, Denis O'Halloran (21:00) in the 60-69 AG, Bob Arnds (23:32) in the 50-59 AG, Higareda in the 40-49 AG, Jonathan Palmer (24:30) in the 20-39 AG, Thomas McAtee (20:39) in the 19-29 AG, David Fenton (20:25) in the 15-18 AG, Antonio Valenti (20:43) in the 11-14 AG and Caleb Fenton (26:30) in the 10-and-under AG.

Age group winners in the women's 5K were Sude Madigan (25:24) in the 60-69 AG, Anne King (24:52) in the 50-59 AG, Heather McClendon (25:42) in the 40-49 AG, Jennifer Palmer (25:41) in the 30-39 AG, Rosie Bierwagen (32:04) in the 19-29 AG, Grace Crenshaw (26:19) in the 15-18 AG, Raven Biittner (24:46) in the 11-14 AG and Jade Biittner in the 10-and-under AG.

The Run for the Community was the fifth stop on the Gold Country Grand Prix Schedule. Next up for the local running series is the Freedom 5K Trail Run held July 4.

