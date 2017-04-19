RUNNING: Joanie Bumpus Daffodil Run draws hundreds to streets of Penn Valley | TheUnion.com

RUNNING: Joanie Bumpus Daffodil Run draws hundreds to streets of Penn Valley
April 19, 2017
Age Group Winners
Men’s 5K
AG Name Time
1-10 Ben Strika 29:06
11-14 Skylar Mims 19:51
15-18 Davis Olsen 18:12
19-29 Devon Cloud 20:36
30-39 Cole Petitt 23:49
40-49 Sergio Higareda 19:03
50-59 Dean Walker 25:09
60-69 Denis O’Halloran 20:42
70-79 Gordon Keller 26:17
80-99 Charles Kuhenbeaker 37:33
Women’s 5K
1-10 Jade Bittner 22:23
11-14 Caitlyn Sullivan 24:02
15-18 Grace Crenshaw 24:22
19-29 Jessica Murphy 42:38
30-39 Eileen Duryea 23:33
40-49 Catherine Sullivan 28:19
50-59 Anne King 24:33
60-69 Susan Madigan 25:08
70-79 Anne Green 35:47
80-99 Lynne Hurrell 31:39
Men’s 10K
11-14 Dillon Brown 52:09
15-18 Nikolas Matiska 45:07
19-29 Spencer Lotten 1:01:09
30-39 Tod Dungan 48:35
40-49 Scott Krason 52:18
50-59 Rob Taylor 42:36
60-69 Bill Madigan 52:13
70-79 Drue Mathies 49:13
Women’s 10K
19-29 Jaleen Davidson 58:18
30-39 Melanie Marsico 45:11
40-49 Stefanie Roberts 48:27
50-59 Makie Ohler 41:45
60-69 Karen Henderson 57:30
70-79 Judith Duffin 1:06:01
More than 350 runners and walkers filled the streets in Penn Valley for the 17th annual Joanie Bumpus Daffodil 5K/10K Run April 9, the second race in the Gold Country Grand Prix running series.
"I think it went great," said race director Gene Gilligan. "The weather was amazing… The running Gods were really watching out for us."
In the women's 10K, Makie Ohler was the first to finish with a time of 41 minutes, 45 seconds. Her time was the fastest in both the men's and women's 10K races.
"She's an amazing runner and very consistent," Gilligan said of Ohler.
Rob Taylor won the men's 10K in a time of 42:36.
Jade Bittner, 10, won her second straight Gold Country Grand Prix race, finishing first in the women's 5K with a time of 22:23. Winning the men's 5K was Davis Olsen, 15, with a time of 18:12.
Of the 357 participants, 157 ran the 5K, 76 ran the 10K, 104 did the 5K walk and 20 ran the kids race.
Gilligan said the number of participants was down from previous years, but it didn't put a damper on the event.
"Overall it went really well," he said. "The races were pretty competitive and it was just really positive."
Funds raised by the event go to the Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club of Penn Valley, the local Lions Club and New Events and Opportunities, all of which pitch in to make the race happen. The event also donates funds to area schools, a college scholarship for a high school senior that has participated in the race and puts funds toward the purchase and planting of daffodil bulbs around Western Gateway Park and surrounding areas.
ON A PERSONAL NOTE
I ran in the Daffodil 5K this year with somewhat embarrassing results. I finished with a time of 43:11 and in 138th place out of the 157. The bad news: I finished behind some of the 10K runners. The good news: My time was more than a minute faster than my time at the Paint the Town Blue for Mitch 5K (44:13).
UPCOMING EVENT
Next up for the Gold Country Grand Prix is the 31st Spring Run/Walk 5K/10K set for April 29 in Nevada City. For more information about the Spring Run contact event director Andrea Stone at 530-432-7844. For more information about the Gold Country Grand Prix visit http://goldcountrygp.com.
To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or emailwford@theunion.com.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Sports
- NEVADA UNION HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2017: David Heppe (INTERACTIVE AUDIO)
- NEVADA UNION ATHLETICS HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2017: Wayne Brooks (INTERACTIVE AUDIO)
- ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union grads represent Chico State at multiple meets across the state
- MASTERS TRACK AND FIELD: Sierra Gold open to all, offers unique approach
- YOUTH VOLLEYBALL: Union Hill claims tourney title
Trending Sitewide
- Grass Valley woman faces murder charge after ATV wreck
- Antonette Thevenin remembered as the ‘glue’ that kept family, friends together
- CHP accuses trio of drug transportation, possession during Nevada County traffic stop
- Hit-and-run charge added in Nevada County ATV death case
- DA: D’Arata should be released soon