RUNNING: Joanie Bumpus Daffodil Run draws hundreds to streets of Penn Valley | TheUnion.com

More than 350 runners and walkers filled the streets in Penn Valley for the 17th annual Joanie Bumpus Daffodil 5K/10K Run April 9, the second race in the Gold Country Grand Prix running series.

"I think it went great," said race director Gene Gilligan. "The weather was amazing… The running Gods were really watching out for us."

In the women's 10K, Makie Ohler was the first to finish with a time of 41 minutes, 45 seconds. Her time was the fastest in both the men's and women's 10K races.

"She's an amazing runner and very consistent," Gilligan said of Ohler.

Rob Taylor won the men's 10K in a time of 42:36.

Jade Bittner, 10, won her second straight Gold Country Grand Prix race, finishing first in the women's 5K with a time of 22:23. Winning the men's 5K was Davis Olsen, 15, with a time of 18:12.

Of the 357 participants, 157 ran the 5K, 76 ran the 10K, 104 did the 5K walk and 20 ran the kids race.

Gilligan said the number of participants was down from previous years, but it didn't put a damper on the event.

"Overall it went really well," he said. "The races were pretty competitive and it was just really positive."

Funds raised by the event go to the Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club of Penn Valley, the local Lions Club and New Events and Opportunities, all of which pitch in to make the race happen. The event also donates funds to area schools, a college scholarship for a high school senior that has participated in the race and puts funds toward the purchase and planting of daffodil bulbs around Western Gateway Park and surrounding areas.

ON A PERSONAL NOTE

I ran in the Daffodil 5K this year with somewhat embarrassing results. I finished with a time of 43:11 and in 138th place out of the 157. The bad news: I finished behind some of the 10K runners. The good news: My time was more than a minute faster than my time at the Paint the Town Blue for Mitch 5K (44:13).

UPCOMING EVENT

Next up for the Gold Country Grand Prix is the 31st Spring Run/Walk 5K/10K set for April 29 in Nevada City. For more information about the Spring Run contact event director Andrea Stone at 530-432-7844. For more information about the Gold Country Grand Prix visit http://goldcountrygp.com.

