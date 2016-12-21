ROSSI: A holiday message from the fast lane | TheUnion.com

Never, never, never give up!

That’s been the mantra and it stands with me each day of my career. Through the roller coaster of life and motorsport in particular, the one constant you can count on is change. You’re not in control of these changes, these variables, but I feel it’s how you respond to them that defines you as a person.

Dreams become all the more vivid with grit and digging deep to make them a reality, making it that much more special when you finally do accomplish them. But what’s funny about success is that it just fuels your desire and determination to do it again and again. Racing is my life and I relish the opportunity to take chances, re-define expectations, and to fight the fight in and out the cockpit.

This year has been one of the more memorable ones of my life in many aspects and not just from what’s been achieved on track. I say this because there’s always an enormous amount more work to be done, but the opportunities created in 2016 are humbling and a true reflection of the journey that we embarked upon 16 years ago. Sharing the 100th Indy 500 victory with so many that have supported, guided, and helped define my career was something that will obviously remain with me for the rest of my life. This and the unveiling of my face on the Borg-Warner trophy were easily the most special experiences to come from that Sunday on May 29. It’s an incredible honor and privilege to be listed amongst some of the most iconic and respected names in motorsports for the rest of time.

For me the ambition to succeed has always been about pushing the boundaries, testing what’s possible, and pushing the limits of what’s achievable with man and machine. Beyond what we achieved on track, we’ve achieved even more off track. I’ve made some incredible friends for life; Andretti Autosport, Honda and the Verizon IndyCar Series, have all embraced my passion to race and made me feel like family. Thank you for being so exceptionally welcoming and giving me the opportunity to race in such a competitive championship.

Finally, none of this would have been possible without my family, management, partners, team and fans. I’ve been lucky enough to welcome Honda, TAG Heuer, BLKBX Creative Group, ICM Partners, IMPACT to the Team Rossi family this year, who joined long-time partners Alaska Coffee Roasting, CS&A, AXCEL and Arai. A massive thank you again for your continued belief and support. It’s an honor to represent your brands around the globe.

Testing for next year began last month and we’re really ready for the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season opener in St. Petersburg, March 10-12.

Thank you, Merry Christmas, and here’s to a prosperous and healthy 2017.

Alexander Rossi is a Nevada City native who races in the IndyCar Series. To learn more about Rossi visit his website http://www.alexanderrossi.com.