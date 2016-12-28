Resolve2Run 5K/10K open for registration | TheUnion.com

Registration is open for the fifth annual Resolve2Run 5K/10K scheduled for Jan. 1, 2017.

The event takes runners and walkers along a course that begins and ends at Chicago Park School and follows the beautiful country backroads of Chicago Park and the historic Old Emigrant Trail.

South Yuba Club is providing prizes again this year. The fastest man and woman in both 5K and 10K will receive a 30-day personal training membership. For the 5K walkers there will be a drawing for a 30 day personal training package as well. Every participant who shows up on Jan. 1 will receive a free one week pass to South Yuba Club. New this year, all adults will be entered in a drawing for a 3 day/2 night Romantic Getaway donated by Rollins Lakeside Inn and Resort.

Online registration and more information is available at http://www.resolve2run.com and walk in registration is available at the school gym beginning at 8:30 a.m. Race begins at 10 a.m.