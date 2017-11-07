 Registration still open for Nevada County Youth Basketball | TheUnion.com

Registration still open for Nevada County Youth Basketball

Submitted to the Union

There is still time to sign up for Nevada County Youth Basketball.

For those interested in participating in the youth league that caters to players from kindergarten to sixth grade contact Lennie Mitchell at 530-273-2730.

In-person sign ups will be taking place at Mitchell Real Estate located at 428 Colfax Ave. in Grass Valley from noon-4 p.m. today through Friday.

