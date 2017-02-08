Registration open for Nevada Union Junior Miners Football and Cheer Program | TheUnion.com

The Nevada Union Junior Miners Football and Cheer Program is open for registration for the 2017 season.

Boys and girls ages 6-14 are welcome to participate.

The cost to sign up for football is $250. Players can choose their jersey number if registered by May 1. The cost for cheer is $450, which includes the full uniform.

Registration ends July 1.

The Nevada Union Junior Miners Youth Football and Cheer program, along with Sacramento Youth Football, encourages youth development by providing opportunities for both personal and athletic growth. The Junior Miners program promotes discipline, sportsmanship, self esteem and the development of life skills through engaging youth in sports while providing a safe, healthy, positive environment where young athletes can learn the fundamentals of football and cheer.

For more information or to register visit http://www.nujuniorminers.org.