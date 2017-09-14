Registration open for NCASA fall/winter sports
September 14, 2017
Registration for Nevada County Adult Sports Association's Fall/Winter seasons are now open.
The NCASA volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of Oct. 22, but team registration is due by Oct. 1.
Volleyball will include a 4-on-4 coed league. Cost per team is $300 and games are played on Sundays.
Basketball leagues will include five tiers (A, B1, B2, C and 40-years and older), and the cost per team is $450.
Team registration for the NCASA flag football season is due Oct. 15 and the season kicks off Nov. 4. Cost per team is $550.
For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.
